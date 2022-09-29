Saanich police search for missing girl, 17

Officers with the Saanich Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing youth.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was reported missing on Sept. 21 and was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 24 at Mayfair Shopping Centre.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a nylon Zoo York jacket with white graphics on the sleeves, and black yoga pants.

She has dark brown hair with a slender build and stands 5'6" tall.

Anyone who spots Edwards-Helgason is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.