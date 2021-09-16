Saanich police searching for man after sexual assault on BC Transit bus

Saanich police say they are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted aboard a BC Transit bus on Friday.

The incident took place on a bus along BC Transit's route 39, which departed from the University of Victoria at approximately 1:40 p.m.

"During transit, the suspect approached the woman and committed a sexual assault," said Saanich police in a release Thursday.

At roughly 2 p.m., police say the woman and the man both exited the bus at the Royal Oak Exchange. After departing, the man reportedly followed the woman briefly before he left the area.

Police say the woman was not physically injured during the incident.

Investigators are now searching for the man, who is described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old who stands between 5'8" and 5'10" tall. At the time, he was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, black pants, a black "skater-style" hat and a dark backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may recognize the man, is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.