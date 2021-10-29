Saanich police searching for missing Quebec man

Saanich police are asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing traveller.

Police are searching for 70-year-old Jean-Michel Cabanes who was last seen in Saanich on Oct. 14.

Police say Cabanes is visiting the island from Montreal, QC. He was staying in a rented class C motorhome that he was scheduled to return by Oct. 26.

Police say the motorhome was not returned as planned, and that Cabanes did not board his scheduled flight back to Montreal on Oct. 28.

On Friday afternoon, Saanich police said the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Class C RV that Cabanes had rented was located at China Beach. However, Cabanes remains missing.

"His family is very concerned for his well-being and it is completely out of character for him not to be in regular contact with them," said Saanich police in a release Friday.

Investigators say Cabanes was planning on travelling the island and possibly staying at different campgrounds, however his exact itinerary is not known.

It is believed that the RV was parked at China Beach for roughly one week before it was discovered.

Cabanes is described as a white man who stands 6'2" tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has grey hair and speaks fluent English with a French accent.

Anyone with information on Cabanes' whereabouts is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.