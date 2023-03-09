Saanich police searching for suspect in $14K fraud investigation

Saanich police are looking to identify a man who's a suspect in a fraud investigation.

According to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the victim in the incident received a text message from the fraudster saying they worked for ICBC.

The scammer was able to convince the victim to send over their bank details, and then proceeded to access their account.

The scammer made off with $14,000 from the victim's account, and now police are looking to identify a suspect in the investigation, pictured below.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Saanich police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be sent online at the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers website.

Residents are being reminded to never send any bank or personal information through unsolicited texts or emails.