Saanich police seek man who stole $600 wheel of cheese

Saanich police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a pricey wheel of cheese from a grocery store last month.

Police say the man stole a $600 wheel of gouda cheese from a grocery store in the 3500-block of Blanshard Street on the afternoon of April 20.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the man's identity.

"Love a good charcuterie? Tell us who they are anonymously and you could earn a cash reward to buy all the cheese," said Crime Stoppers in a social media post Monday.

Anyone with information can contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.