Saanich police seek missing man after vehicle found on Oak Bay waterfront

Police in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks.

Timothy Keeling was last seen wearing red swimming trunks in downtown Victoria on Nov. 26. His car was later found in the 300 block of Beach Drive along the south Oak Bay waterfront.

Investigators describe Keeling as a white man standing 5'11" and weighing approximately 200 pounds with a medium build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

"We are concerned for Timothy’s well-being as he has not been heard from, and this is unusual for him," Saanich police spokesperson Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said in a statement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

In addition, police are asking anyone who was at McNeill Bay, near where Keeling's vehicle was located, after 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 to contact the Saanich police major crimes unit.