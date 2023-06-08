Saanich police seek people connected to 'serious threats' investigation

Saanich Police are asking for the public's help in solving a serious threats investigation.

The Saanich Police major crimes unit is trying to identify a group of people associated with a black Dodge Charger, which was at Uptown Shopping Centre around 9:20 p.m. on May 29.

Surveillance video from the shopping complex shows two people enter the car at the time.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle or the people surrounding it are asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321, or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.