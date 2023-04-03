Saanich police seek suspects, video in vehicle arson investigation

Saanich police are asking the public to provide surveillance video to investigators after a vehicle was set on fire early Sunday morning in a case of suspected arson.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the 3400-block of Bethune Avenue.

No injuries from the fire were reported.

Police say two people were seen running from the scene and are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

"As the investigation continues, members from our major crime and forensic identification unit will be taking steps to identify those responsible,” Saanich police Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said in a statement Sunday.

Investigators are asking the public for any video shot between the hours of 12:40 a.m. and 2 a.m., including dashcam video, from the area of Saanich Road between Douglas Street, Calumet Avenue and the 3400-block of Bethune Avenue.

Police are also looking for video from Glanford Avenue between McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street shot between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The fire was the second case of suspected arson in Saanich in less than a week after a fire at a home in the 600-block of Polyanthus Crescent on Wednesday.

The occupants of the home were uninjured and police believe the attack was targeted.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.