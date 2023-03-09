Saanich police seek witnesses after $30K in vandalism to vehicles, properties
Saanich police are investigating after several vehicles and neighbouring properties were vandalized with spray paint, causing in excess of $30,000 in damages.
Police were called to the 4500-block of Chatterton Way and the 800-block of Royal Oak Avenue on Tuesday after several parked vehicles were "graffitied with disturbing messages and images," the Saanich Police Department said in a release Wednesday.
Graffiti was also discovered on a nearby building, an electrical box and inside a tunnel.
Police are asking witnesses to come forward in hopes of identifying one or more perpetrators.
"The damage done to these vehicles and property combined is estimated to be in excess of $30,000 and we are hopeful that someone can provide information to help identify the person(s) responsible," Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police Department said in the release.
"It is not suspected that any of the vehicles, owners or properties were targeted."
Investigators say the vandalism likely happened between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich police, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.
