Saanich police seize drugs, replica guns in traffic stop
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Saanich police say a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of replica guns, drugs and the arrest of two people.
Police say patrol officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle on the Patricia Bay Highway on Aug. 2 and found 10 replica handguns inside.
They also seized drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin.
Saanich police say a man and woman known to police were arrested at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected, police said.
