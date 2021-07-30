Saanich police shut down street due to suspicious package

Saanich police have taped off a section of a Royal Oak street as police investigate a suspicious package Friday afternoon.

Police shut down the 4500-block of Chatterton Way in both directions around 4 p.m. and are asking drivers to detour using Royal Oak Drive.

Saanich police say they have also requested the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response team for their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic alert. 4500 blk of Chatterton Way closed in both directions, as we investigate a suspicious package in the area. Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team will be attending and our officers have the area contained. An update will be provided.Your patience is appreciated. https://t.co/0EhTRAtDiA