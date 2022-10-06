Saanich police take over search for 'high-risk' missing man

The Saanich Police Department is now leading the search for a high-risk missing man after Victoria police announced their investigation last week.

Police are searching for 59-year-old Victoria man Timothy Mackness who was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing on Sept. 26.

"Initially, the Victoria police were responsible for this investigation, however as new facts were presented, it was later determined that Mackness was last seen in Saanich," said Saanich police in a release Wednesday.

Mackness was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

He is described as a white man who stands 6' tall with a slender build. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing blue "hospital-style" pants and a blue hoodie.

Mackness is considered a high-risk missing person under B.C.'s policing standards. The "high-risk" category is applied whenever someone's health or well-being may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability, age, or if weather poses a potential danger.

The category is also applied if people are believed to be a victim of crime, or if they are a member of a vulnerable group.

"The Saanich police detective division now has conduct of this missing person investigation," said Saanich police D/Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a release Wednesday.

"Detectives are working diligently to locate Mackness. Any help from the public is appreciated," he said.

Anyone who spots Mackness is asked to call 911 immediately. Otherwise, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.