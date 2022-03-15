Saanich police take 'Polar Plunge' in support of Special Olympics B.C.

Several Saanich police officers were spotted in the icy ocean waters of Vancouver Island this afternoon, splashing around in support of a good cause.

Saanich Police Chief Dean Duthie led the charge as his team of about a dozen officers ran into the frigid waters at Gyro Beach, Tuesday afternoon.

"Crisp, cold, but awesome," said Duthie, after emerging from the water.

The Saanich Police Department is the latest group to take the Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics B.C.

Joining them for the ocean dip was Victoria Special Olympics swimmer Sheenheh Morrison, who has personally raised over $2,600 for the cause.

"I can’t wait to get back into competitions for swimming," said Morrison. "I’ve already been training with my team, but we haven’t had any competitions in over two year. I miss it."

This year's fundraising will help the athletes return to sport after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic.

"These last two years have been so difficult and challenging for all of us and again, going back to our athletes that we’re doing this for," said Duthie.

"Their training, their events, things have been canceled and the isolation that that creates, it breaks our hearts," he said. "So to be out here today, to move forward together to raise money that’s going to support them in their events and sports, it means the world to us."

The Polar Plunge runs until Sunday, March 20, and you can still register to take the plunge, or make a donation, through the Special Olympics B.C. website.

So far this year, the Polar Plunge has raised more than $170,000 of its $175,000 goal.