Saanich police warn of thieves targeting women

Saanich police are issuing a warning after two women had their wallets stolen in separate but similar incidents.

Police say on June 4, a woman returned to her car around 3 p.m. after shopping with her young child at Uptown Shopping Centre.

As she was pulling out of her parking stall, a man knocked on her window and told her something was wrong with her tire, police say.

The woman got out of her car and noticed some thumbtacks were stuck in her tire.

By the time she got back into her car, she noticed her wallet had been swiped from the front passenger seat of her vehicle while she was checking on the tire.

Police say dashcam and mall security camera footage confirms that two men appeared to have worked together in this theft.

The video shows that one man distracted the woman while the other opened the passenger door and stole her wallet.

SIMILAR CRIME

Police say a similar incident took place around noon Friday at Broadmead Shopping Centre.

A woman’s wallet was taken from her purse while she was being distracted in a similar way, police say.

"We believe they are watching for women carrying a purse or pack while returning to their vehicle, as they know it will be left unattended inside while they distract them," said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Monday.

"We encourage anyone that has had something similar happen to call their local police to report it," he said.

"We have seen these types of organized thefts occurring across the country in the past few months and suspect that they will continue."

Investigators are now looking to identify the suspects involved in the two thefts, as well as warn the public.

Police believe the thefts are connected, however, they are waiting for further evidence from the incident on June 3 to confirm if the same men were at both incidents.

Anyone who can identify either man from the images captured on June 4 is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or report what you know anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.