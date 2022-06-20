Saanich rec centre $2.8M energy retrofit to cut GHG emissions by 85 per cent

The District of Saanich is getting more than $2.8 million in federal and provincial funding to retrofit the heating and ventilation system at the G.R. Pearkes Community Recreation Centre.

The replacement is expected to reduce the centre's greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 85 per cent, which is equivalent to removing approximately 80 cars from the road, according to the district.

The facility's current HVAC system is nearing the end of its life and the replacement will begin next fall, the district said in a statement Monday.

The new HVAC system will mitigate maintenance costs on existing mechanical systems, increase redundancy of heating sources in the building and improve ventilation and air filtration for the fieldhouse, according to the district.

The construction may cause temporary interruptions at the centre before the job is completed in late 2024, the district said.

The $2.8 million in funding includes $1.3 million from the province and $1.5 million from the federal government.

The G.R. Pearkes rec centre currently accounts for approximately 310 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions annually, or 12 per cent of Saanich’s total corporate building emissions, according to the district.

The centre welcomes approximately 425,000 visitors annually to its two ice rinks, fitness gym, sport courts, fieldhouse and tradeshow space. The building also houses the Saanich Centennial Public Library and offices.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive funding toward this energy retrofit," Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said in the statement.

"These upgrades at our well-used community centre supports our goal of reducing carbon emissions and increased energy efficiency in our municipal facilities with an added benefit of improving comfort for our patrons."