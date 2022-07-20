Saanich rollover crash shuts down traffic near Uptown

First responders were at the scene of a dramatic crash near the Uptown shopping centre in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday morning.

A vehicle had rolled over onto its roof and its airbags were deployed near the intersection of Saanich Road and Oak Street before 9 a.m.

Saanich police and firefighters were at the scene and asked that commuters avoid the area and watch for emergency responders.

There was no estimated time for when the intersection would reopen as of Wednesday morning, though westbound traffic on Saanich Road began moving again around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.