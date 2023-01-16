Saanich seeks feedback on off-leash dogs in parks

The District of Saanich is looking for the community's feedback on how to manage dogs in its regional parks.

Over the past two years, the district has been collecting feedback on how parks are used, and how pets – specifically dogs – should be managed at parks.

"Currently Saanich is unique in that with a few notable exceptions, most of Saanich’s parks are considered 'off leash' so long as the dogs are kept under the effective control of their owners," reads the municipality's website.

The district has completed reviewing its first round of public engagement and is now ready to start its second round of input in February.

"The consultants received an overwhelming amount of feedback, including more than 1,800 survey responses and over 50 people at our virtual community conversations," said Paul de Greeff, manager of park planning and development, about the first round of community engagement.

Anyone interested in participating in the second round of feedback can complete an online survey, which will be open from Feb. 1 to 22, or attend an open house at the Cedar Hill Park Golf Clubhouse on Feb. 1 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Over the past two years, the district has opened pop-up off-leash dog parks in several local parks under a pilot program.

Results from surveys about those pop-up dog parks found that 80 per cent of pet owners in the region would use the parks if they were permanent.

The survey also revealed top concerns among community members about the dog parks, including concerns about owners not being able to control their dogs, aggressive dogs and cleanliness.