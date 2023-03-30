Saanich seeks feedback on safety improvements for Cedar Hill Cross Road

The District of Saanich is reaching out to the community for ideas on how to improve safety for road users along Cedar Hill Cross Road.

The busy street sees nearly 19,000 vehicle trips per day, according to the municipality, and is a priority for safety improvements.

At the same time, the district is considering adding a cycling route to Cedar Hill Cross Road.

The municipality has launched an online survey to collect feedback from residents. The survey results will be reviewed by district staff before a long-term draft plan is created for the transit corridor in the fall.

"Transportation safety is extremely important to Saanich," said Harley Machielse, director of engineering for the district.

"Hearing from residents and those who travel through the Cedar Hill Cross Road area is an important step in developing a plan to improve safety for everyone," he said in a release Thursday.

The survey is now open and will close on April 14. It comes about two weeks after Saanich council voted to lower speed limits along several roads in the municipality, including along a portion of Cedar Hill Cross Road.

The decision was made partly in response to a fatal crash that occurred in December 2021, when a 16-year-old boy was killed by a car while walking at a crosswalk along Cedar Hill Cross Road.

Earlier this week, the City of Victoria also announced that it would be lowering speed limits along many of its residential streets to 30 km/h this spring.

More information about the district's plans for a safety review of Cedar Hill Cross Road can be found on the Saanich website.