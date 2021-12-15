Saanich senior injured after intruder enters home

Saanich police are investigating after an unknown person forced their way into an elderly man's home on Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Gordon Head area.

The homeowner answered their door and a stranger pushed open the door and forced their way onto the property, police say.

After getting inside, the person fled the home in an unknown direction.

The encounter left the homeowner with minor injuries, police say.

Detectives with the police department's major crime unit are now investigating the incident.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and no motive for the encounter has been determined yet.

As the investigation continues, Saanich police are encouraging residents to be vigilant around their homes.