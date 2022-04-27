Saanich votes to explore affordable housing changes adopted in Victoria

The District of Saanich is following the City of Victoria’s lead in exploring ways to streamline the approval process for new affordable housing projects.

On Monday, Saanich councillors voted unanimously in favour of having staff examine Victoria’s rapid deployment of affordable housing plan.

Earlier this month, the City of Victoria passed new legislation to accelerate the construction of non-profit, government and co-op housing projects that fall within the city’s official community plan and related design guidelines.

By skipping rezoning or public hearings on proposals that meet certain criteria, the city hopes to reduce new housing approval times by about nine months.

Saanich will now begin consultations with Victoria to see how the policy could work in its own district.

“Bearing in mind that the official community plan, which is about to be updated in Saanich, has a significant community engagement embedded in it,” said Mayor Fred Haynes. "But the idea is that if it’s all working very well, the community understands it fits this plan, then it need not come to council.”

Haynes estimates that Saanich has been experiencing a deficit of about 800 affordable housing units per year for the past two years. He says he hopes this plan will help to take a bite out of that deficit.

Municipal staff are expected report back to council in two months.