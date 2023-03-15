Saanich warns of road closure around Mount Douglas
The District of Saanich is warning drivers of a road closure around PKOLS, formerly known as Mount Douglas Park, next week.
Cordova Bay Road will be closed between Ash Road and Blenkinsop Road between March 27 and April 6 for "important maintenance work," according to Saanich.
The district says BC Transit buses will not be running through the park during this time, and bus stops in the area will be relocated.
The detoured routes can be found on the BC Transit website closer to the closure date, according to the municipality.
"Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel through PKOLS (Mt Douglas Park) on Cordova Bay Road but should exercise caution," said the district in a notice Tuesday.
Meanwhile, local traffic will be allowed to travel from Blenkinsop Road to the northern section of the park, while residents will be able to drive from Ash Road and Cedar Hill Road to the park's parking lot.
"We thank you for your patience as we complete this important work," said the district.
