Saanichton hospital ER to close overnight for two months due to staff shortage

The Vancouver Island health authority is closing the emergency department at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital overnight for the next two months.

The overnight closures begin Friday and will last until at least Sept. 4 due to staffing shortages at the Saanichton facility, Island Health said in a statement Thursday.

The emergency department will be open to patients from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"This reduction in overnight service hours will ensure physician, nursing, laboratory technicians and medical imaging staff are available during the hours of highest patient demand," according to the statement.

An average of 13 patients attend the hospital's emergency room between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day, including two by ambulance, the health authority says.

During the overnight closures, ambulances will be diverted to the Royal Jubilee Hospital or Victoria General Hospital.

"We acknowledge this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for this temporary service reduction," said Marko Peljhan, Island Health's vice-president of clinical services for the region.

"We are thankful and appreciative to the emergency department physicians, and all care providers, on the Saanich Peninsula and across the Island Health region for their tireless commitment to providing the best care possible to patients."

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency at night should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to the Royal Jubilee Hospital or Victoria General Hospital.

Island Health says it has protocols in place to ensure patients are transported to the appropriate site.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.