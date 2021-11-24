Saanichton tree farm donates Christmas tree for B.C. legislature

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the B.C. legislature with the arrival of this year’s Christmas tree Tuesday.

For the last 53 years, the Saanichton Christmas Tree Farm has donated a tree for display in the legislature's rotunda.

A big thank you to the Fleming family and the Saanichton Christmas Tree Farm for continuing a decades-old tradition of supplying a Christmas tree for the #BCLeg Rotunda!



This year’s tree is a 35-foot Western white pine from the Shawnigan area on Vancouver Island. pic.twitter.com/dSl7OENOLk

“This year, for the first time, we have donated a 35-foot western white pine," says Joan Fleming, owner of the Saanichton Christmas Tree Farm. “It is the most beautiful tree that we have delivered here in many years – it’s just perfect.”

The original tree slated for the legislature couldn't be delivered due to flooding, so there was a switch to plan B.

The 45-year-old pine was harvested from the family’s 50-acre farm in the Shawinigan Lake area and donated for the display.

The tree was planted by the family as a seedling for the purpose of one day gracing the legislature rotunda for public viewing over the festive season.

“It means a lot to give back,” says Fleming. “We really hope people will come down to the legislature and see this beautiful tree.”

The long-time tree farmer says the white pine has a different needle structure than most Christmas trees. She describes it as similar to an ostrich feather.

It’s been a tough year for many Christmas tree farms due to extreme weather events like the summer heat dome and the recent flooding.

“Some have had to shut down,” says Fleming. “Their trees got scorched, the needles turned brown from the high, high heat.”

Fleming says she has been fortunate that her two tree farms fared OK, but feels heartbroken for those who have lost several crops to the harsh weather.

“With all of the flooding, some farmers aren’t even able to get to their trees," she said.

The legislature Christmas tree will be decorated in time for the Christmas Lights Across Canada event Wednesday.

The family-friendly outdoor event will feature music and seasonal treats in front of the buildings.