Sackawa Canoe Club rebuilds from flooding, bracing for possible impact of Hurricane Lee

Sackawa Canoe Club in Lr. Sackville, N.S., has been around for more than four decades.

This summer, the club was operating at a new and exciting level following a recent $1.8 million rebuild and renovation.

“It took a lot to get it here,” said manager Betty Kehoe.

“It is awesome, and we were just starting to go in a new direction, and then July 21 showed up.”

Heavy rainfall caused flooding and destruction. Massive amounts of water came charging through the front door.

“Water started coming up out of the floor, and just flooding the whole downstairs,” said Tyler Laidlaw, the commodore of Sackawa Canoe Club.

“We walked upstairs and then it started coming up to through toilets.”

“Sewage and water damage meant everything had to be torn down and stripped,” said contractor Ray Hebert.

Despite the damage, paddling programs were not disrupted.

“Given that we are an outdoor sport, it was manageable,” said Laidlaw.

The building has been closed for six weeks, but finishing touches upstairs are nearly finished.

A wedding will be held at Sackawa this weekend.

“Now we are going to start working on downstairs,” said Laidlaw, who admitted he will watch the weather forecast closely, as a Hurricane Lee continues to track in a northern direction.

“It definitely makes me nervous.”

As part of the rebuild, Laidlaw says preventative measures have been put in place to make sure catastrophic flooding doesn’t happen again.

