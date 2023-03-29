Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School to offer French Immersion program

A new French Immersion program is set to start at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School offering students the opportunity to become fluent in both English and French.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board issued a news release Wednesday stating families will be able to enroll their children in the new immersion program this fall.

Trustees approved a recommendation during Tuesday night’s board meeting to launch the new program for students in junior kindergarten to Grade 1. Families can register their children now.

The board conducted a feasibility study and held a public consultation meeting to determine the level of interest in a French Immersion program at the school, according to board officials. So far, 23 students have registered.

“Given the rich French historical tradition in the area, and the fact that so many parents are interested in French Immersion for their children, we’re confident that this program is going to fill up quickly,” said Joumana Tawil, the superintendent who helped lead the public consultation process.

New grades will be added as students move through the program. Upon graduation, officials say students will have the opportunity to continue with French Immersion in high school if they attend St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School.