For Kayla Ritacco, parenting during the pandemic is all she’s ever known.

The mother of eight-month-old Sofia feels she and her daughter are missing out on many of the joys that come with being a first-time parent. "We don't have playdates… like my baby has never seen another baby,” Ritacco told CTV News. “I feel like every mom who's given birth during the pandemic has been robbed of their mat (maternity) leave."

With no family visits and her husband at work, the isolation had begun to take a toll on Ritacco’s mental health.

"I started to feel really down and getting upset that I couldn't even see anyone and talking on the phone doesn't do it the same,” explained Ritacco.

She would soon realize that there was help out there.

Jennifer Kirstiuk is a newborn nurse employed by The New Mummy Company which provides expert support to young families. "It is a very different year for new moms,” said Kirstiuk. “They don't have the friends and family coming by to help and support them.”

The company’s founder, Maria Robertson, says her team is doing its best to keep up with demand across the country. "Everybody has been without that typical support so they then had to find themselves reaching out to companies like us."

Kirstiuik visits Ritacco and daughter Sofia a few times per week, helping with feeding and nap time, amongst other things. The new mom is thankful she reached out. “Really important for me to be able to have that break and know that she (Sofia) is being taken care of with someone trustworthy."

Still, she can’t wait to start sharing little Sofia with the rest of the world – when it is safe to do so.