Saddle Ridge fire leaves 2 homes uninhabitable
Officials with the Calgary Fire Department say two homes were so badly damaged by a blaze in Saddle Ridge on Wednesday evening that both will be uninhabitable.
Crews responded to Savanna Way N.E. at 8 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting a garage fire.
Firefighters arrived to find a two-storey home and its detached garage engulfed in flames, with the fire inching toward a neighbouring home.
Due to the size of the fire, crews used aerial streams and hose lines to attack it.
The fire department says the home where the fire originated and a neighbouring home both suffered "extensive" damage, while another four houses had damage to their siding.
No injuries were reported.
The Calgary Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire and is asking anyone with photos, videos or information to email piofire@calgary.ca.
