'Sadness and shock': Windsor Muslim community mourns victims of deadly vehicle attack

Windsor’s Muslim community is mourning the four victims who were killed in a vehicle attack in London, Ont.

“The Muslim Community of Windsor received with great sadness and shock the news of the fatal targeting of a Muslim family that left four innocent people dead and a fifth severely injured in London, Ontario,” said a statement from the Windsor Islamic Council.

The WIC said the “apparent hate crime shall be fully investigated by the law so that justice can be served.”

Four members of the family including a grandmother, mother, father and teenage girl, died as a result of the attack. A fifth victim, a nine-year-old boy survived, but is in hospital recovering from serious injuries.

London police say the 20-year-old male driver of the pickup mounted the curb and struck the family intentionally.

The suspect was arrested steps from the London Muslim Mosque.

The WIC is calling on authorities, politicians, and society to stand firmly against all forms of hate and discrimination.

With files from CTV London’s Justin Zadorsky.