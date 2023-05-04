'Sadscots' initiative aims to raise awareness around children’s mental health struggles

Video game characters, product mascots and toys are getting a sad makeover as part of a 12-week initiative to highlight the state of children’s mental well-being across Canada.

United Way British Columbia is hoping to “help bring the joy back to childhood” with its spring time fundraising campaign, which began in April and will run through June—in conjunction with Canadian Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

“As an extension to the campaign, United Way BC is launching a call to action to popular brand mascots and iconic faces to temporarily alter their mascots this month, whether through their social media icons, their websites, and maybe even their packaging,” reads a release issued Wednesday.

According to a recent report by UNICEF, one in four Canadian children between the ages of six and 12 struggles with their mental well-being.

The Canadian Mental Health Association says about one in seven young people in B.C., or 14 per cent, will experience a mental illness at some point.

United Way BC says the “Sadscots” initiative was developed as an extension of its School’s Out programs, which provides mental health support to children in Grade 1 through Grade 7.

The organization’s mascot—Seymour the Otter—was the first to change their demeanor as part of the campaign.

“The world of children’s products is saturated with depictions of happiness, but increasingly this isn’t reflecting their reality,” reads the email from the representative. “The idea is to have children embrace their feelings, to identify and address their mental and emotional concerns, and not bury it and to seek the help they so need,” the email continued.

A spokesperson told CTV News that the reaction to United Way BC’s spring fundraising campaign has been overwhelming positive.

“Folks feel seen and validated by the campaign, while shocked by the prominence of this issue,” they said.

This month also includes Children’s Mental Health Week—the first week of May—which culminates with National Child and Youth Mental Health Day on the 7th.