'Safe and inclusive': Pride festival coming to Churchill Square in June
Pride will be celebrated in Churchill Square this June. A one-day, family friendly event will be held on June 25, organizers say.
The festival is being organized by a new group and will be free to anyone in the public.
“Our team is excited to take on this project and we know it’s been greatly missed by the community,” said Josh Arsenault of Edmonton PrideFest in a written release. “It has been a whole four years since the last Pride event in our city. We are excited to bring this safe and inclusive space back to Edmonton, and the event will be a chance to advocate, educate and celebrate our LGBTQ2S+ friends and allies.”
The event will feature a beer garden, a market for LGBTQ2S+ artizans and organizations, performances by Virginia to Vegas, and Edmonton’s own Neha Batra, and other Drag Queens to be announced.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
