Safe Semester returning to Downtown Guelph

Starting on Sept. 8, Macdonell and Wyndham streets will be closed weekly Thursday to Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for the return of Safe Semester.

Guelph’s Safe Semester will run from Sept. 8 to Sept. 24.

The City of Guelph said in a media release with a higher volume of pedestrians downtown in September, closing the streets Thursday through Saturday allows everyone to enjoy Guelph’s downtown nightlife safely. Macdonell Street is closed nightly between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade, and Wyndham Street is closed nightly between Carden Street and Cork Street on:

During the closures, there is no on-street parking allowed in the closure area between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Any cars parked on closed streets during Safe Semester will be towed at the owner’s expense.

In addition, the city said accessible portable washrooms will be set up near Guelph Central Station at the east end of Carden Street.