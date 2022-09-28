Safe Surrey Coalition promises new pool for North Surrey

Doug McCallum has made another big promise if re-elected as the mayor of Surrey.

McCallum says he and his Safe Surrey Coalition plan to build a new swimming pool in North Surrey, at the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. He says a survey of residents determined this was a priority.

“It far outweighed any other infrastructure that the people wanted to do, so we looked at our budget for next year and we have decided we are going to build an indoor, full pool,” McCallum said.

He estimates the cost would be $40-50 million, and said the funding would come from the capital budget.

McCallum earlier promised to build a 60,000-seat stadium in Surrey if re-elected, and also that he would push for SkyTrain to be extended to Newton.