Safety advice from Downtown Timmins BIA sparks angry reaction

On Monday afternoon, the Downtown Timmins BIA posted safety tips on its social media platform on how to stay safe when you’re downtown.

Cory Robin said the BIA’s goal was to make people feel more comfortable about coming to the area.

“We have a lot of conversations about how safe our city is. And some of it is valid. A lot of it isn’t,” Robin said.

“But at the same time, we need to balance what’s going on between reality and fiction. So downtown Timmins, you are safe to come down. And to combat the idea that you aren’t, then maybe there are steps to make you feel safer.”

Some of the suggestions included: carry a whistle or a personal alarm, don't travel alone and stay on your phone until you reach your destination.

The post didn’t go over well with the public. Here's how some people responded:

"Customers should not have to feel that scared to shop downtown and if I have to have someone with me, carry a whistle or anything else in the middle of the day, I will shop elsewhere -- places I feel safer. This is actually a ridiculous post by the BIA. We are not children just learning safety rules."

"Instead of telling residents to take martial arts courses and put bars on our windows, perhaps we need to take a step back and deal with the problem. This is getting ridiculous!!”

The BIA removed the post Tuesday morning.

"There are some people in our community who want to see our community burn to the ground,” Robin said.

“And I know that’s a harsh thing to say but there a very dedicated few who are doing that and are spreading that message that no matter what, we do the world has ended.”

City Coun. Steven Black said the BIA’s post is a sign of the times.

“I think it should be a wake-up call to council to say look, even your … Downtown Business Association is putting out recommendations that council should find very concerning and disheartening,” Black said.

“I think it’s time to put all the options on the table.”

One of the safety tips also suggested people take self-defence classes. The owner of Timmins Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu said he didn't get any new registrations but reminds people to be aware of their surroundings and avoid distractions.

“I believe self-defence is something everybody should learn as an important skill such as swimming,” said Kris Ratte.

“However it’s not a solution ... To be proficient at martial arts, it takes year of training starting with techniques and slow movements and then working with more resistance and then just honing your craft.”

At this week’s meeting, city councillors will vote on a bylaw that would see a security company, PADS-K9 Protection and Detection Service, offer extra security downtown throughout the night to prevent unwanted vandalism and crime.

If approved, the contract would last for a year.