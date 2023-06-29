iHeartRadio

Safety board to investigate small plane accident at Metro Vancouver airport


Boundary Bay Airport is seen in this photo from the facility's website. (czbb.com)

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed following an accident involving a small plane at the Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver.

The board says the accident involved a privately registered Mooney M20R single-engine plane.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was notified just before noon, but paramedics did not care for or transport anyone to hospital.

The safety board says in a statement that investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The Boundary Bay Airport is about 30 kilometres south of downtown Vancouver.

It bills itself as Canada's busiest private-flight airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023

