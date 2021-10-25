Safety concerns prompt temporary fencing on east Edmonton bridge
Temporary fencing has been installed on a commuter bridge in east Edmonton that drew criticism from local residents due to a low barrier.
The barrier is on the south side of the bridge on Ada Boulevard that crosses high above Wayne Gretzky Drive.
Last week, the city said it would install temporary fencing that would stay in place while a permanent railing is fabricated.
I feel like this vid doesn't quite show it, but the wall on the new Ada Blvd bridge is not right. @CityofEdmonton was there a miscalculation in the design or construction stage? It's only a matter of time before something terrible happens here. pic.twitter.com/8Hpsp6GMpj— �� �� Jeff Nightghoul (@dirklancer) October 11, 2021
Earlier this month, one resident told CTV News Edmonton the low barrier was a safety hazard.
“I walk this bridge pretty much every day,” said Laura Sydora. “I tend to walk on the other side just because I’m a bit concerned about the drop down.”
It's unclear when the installation of the permanent railing will be complete.
-
30 new COVID-19 cases, two new community outbreaks declared in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia man wanted on provincewide warrant: RCMPWest Hants RCMP Detachment has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with offences in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, 2020 in Upper Vaughan, N.S.
-
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed usersWhen a Facebook researcher suggested disabling comments on vaccine posts in March until the platform could do a better job of tackling anti-vaccine messages lurking in them, that proposal was ignored.
-
Southern Manitoba residents celebrating relaxed restrictions for certain communitiesManitoba's current public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, but starting Tuesday restrictions are relaxing for six municipalities in southern Manitoba, which has residents excited for the change
-
4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?A warm week in Calgary ahead of Friday's flurries.
-
Why aren't COVID-19 vaccinations required for Ottawa police officers?Unlike federal government and city workers, who could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated, Ottawa police officers can continue working without getting their shots.
-
Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: policeGuelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slideTemperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.
-
Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on FacebookA 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.