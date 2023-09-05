Safety reminders for the first day back to school

As students head back to the classroom for the first day of a new school year Tuesday, police are reminding drivers to be extra careful on the roads.

The return of school buses and student pedestrians means the roads will be busier. Drivers are asked to give themselves extra time to get to where you’re going and help keep kids safe.

Police are asking drivers to keep your speed down, particularly in school zones, and watch for students that try to cross the road in an unexpected area.

Keep an eye out for crossing guards, police say it is against the law to ignore a school crossing guard. Vehicles must be stopped until the crossing guard has cleared the roadway. Those who fail to stop could face a fine of $365 and four demerit points.

Police are also reminding drivers to watch for school busses stopped on the roadway. When a bus is stopped with its red signal-lights flashing, vehicles must stop before reaching the bus and not drive on until the bus moves or the lights have stopped flashing.

When driving behind a school bus, drivers are to stop at least 20 meters before reaching the bus, and to not continue until the bus moves and the overhead lights have stopped flashing.

Motorists that fail to stop for a stopped school bus face stiff penalties upon conviction. First offence, the maximum fine is $2,000 and six demerit points. For each subsequent offence, the maximum fine is $4,000, or imprisonment, or both, and six demerit points, police warn.

“Our children's safety is everyone's responsibility,” Essex County OPP said in a news release. “Everyone using the roads needs to exercise vigilance, patience and understanding as our students' head back to school. We ask you to please do your part to keep our children safe.”

In addition to road safety, police are also reminding parents of other safety tips as their kids head back to school.

Windsor police are reminding parents to ensure their children’s names are not visible from the outside of their backpack and to keep labels on the inside of their belongings.

Police say strangers can use that information to call out their name and pretend to know them, or claim they’re a friend of their parents.