Safety upgrades installed along busy Metchosin section of Galloping Goose Trail

Galloping Goose Trail users in Metchosin, B.C., may have noticed crossing Happy Valley Road is now a little safer.

New solar-powered crossing signs have been installed at the junction, which are pedestrian and cyclist activated.

Special vivid pedestrian crosswalk markings have also been added to the road surface.

"I have walked the trail with my dog and travelled on it on my bike and on horseback and that spot in particular has been a scary and dangerous place to cross,” said District of Metchosin Coun. Sharie Epp in a statement Monday.

The safety upgrades are courtesy of a provincial initiative called the Vision Zero in Road Safety Grant Program.

A total of $10,000 was allocated for the Happy Valley Road Safety Project through the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to make it safer for all road users.

"We know from the science that vividly alerting drivers to an upcoming crosswalk increases the likelihood that they will slow down, visually scan for people crossing and ultimately stop when the situation calls for it,” said Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin, in a press release Monday.

According to Dean, the District of Metchosin and Island Health worked together on the Happy Valley Road crossing project.