Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake

Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.

“Superior East OPP is again reminding the public that no ice is safe ice, after a pickup truck went through the ice on Wawa Lake,” police said on social media Tuesday.

“Luckily no one was injured, but this could have ended in tragedy if the vehicle was in deeper water. Please use good judgement on and around the ice!”