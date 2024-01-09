Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
“Superior East OPP is again reminding the public that no ice is safe ice, after a pickup truck went through the ice on Wawa Lake,” police said on social media Tuesday.
#SuperiorEastOPP is again reminding the public that #NoIceIsSafeIce, after a pickup truck went through the ice on Wawa Lake. Luckily no one was injured, but this could have ended in tragedy if the vehicle was in deeper water. Please use good judgement on and around the ice! ^an pic.twitter.com/44aFRcq4Xs— OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) January 9, 2024
“Luckily no one was injured, but this could have ended in tragedy if the vehicle was in deeper water. Please use good judgement on and around the ice!”
