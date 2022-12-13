Saga of Canada Post fraudster continues in court

A London, Ont. court is continuing to figure out whether or not a man convicted of defrauding Canada Post of more than $235,000 is dead or alive.

Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court on Tuesday that he has obtained a death certificate for Allan Fischer, 59, but that he still needs more time to determine its authenticity.

He told the judge he also has other submitted documents that he needs to review.

Fischer was found guilty in June after setting up 48 fictitious businesses with the Crown Corporation and defrauding them of stamps and other products.

He was scheduled to appear for his sentencing hearing last month with Campbell requesting that he serve four to six years in prison. However, minutes before the sentencing was to have taken place, there was word that Fischer, who suffered from various medical issues, was dead by means of a medically assisted death.

On Tuesday, Justice Spencer Nicholson adjourned the matter once again pending confirmation that Fischer is deceased, and told the court he’s doubtful of a Shawshank Redemption scenario, citing the film about a man who eventually escapes prison with money.

Justice Nicholson added, “I don’t think I can sentence a dead person but we’ve got to bring this to a close in the near future.”

The Crown has been given several more weeks to look into the matter with the judge telling the court, “I want to make sure you have time to dot your I’s and cross your T’s.”

The case has now be adjourned until Feb. 7.