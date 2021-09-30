Sagamok Youth Council hosts traffic slowdown on Highway 17

A large group is gathering on the side of the road at the intersection of Highways 17 and 6, east of Sudbury, in honour of the children that attended Indian Residential Schools across Canada and never made it home.

Dozens of people wearing orange shirts chanting "every child matters" stood on the side of the busy northern Ontario road to mark the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

"The Sagamok First Nation community is planning a peaceful moving slowdown to bring awareness to the gravesites discovered at residential schools throughout the country," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Potential traffic delays are expected in the area between 12 and 4 p.m. Thursday during the demonstration. Police said there is no detour around the affected intersection.