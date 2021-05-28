Sailboat almost sinks on Lake Erie, two people safely make it to land

Two people made it shore safely but their sailboat took a bit of a beating on Lake Erie Friday.

The boat was slammed repeatedly against the pier in Port Bruce, Ont. with high winds and strong waves coming across the lake.

Emergency responders received a call around the noon hour that a boat was in distress with two people aboard.

Each person was wearing a life-jacket but they couldn't get the boat clear of the pier or get it secured.

The joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton was called and the Canadian Coast Guard was contacted.

The boat eventually was pushed onto the rocks in a calmer section of the channel but extensive damage was already done.

The vessel remains grounded and no pollution has been reported.

The owner is taking steps to remove the boat.