Sailboat located, but 64-year-old remains missing as search continues in N.S.

The sailboat belonging to a 64-year-old man who went missing along Tidnish River in Cumberland County, N.S., has been located, but search efforts continue for the missing man.

Nova Scotia RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall told CTV Atlantic the missing man’s boat was found Sunday, and the search for the man resumed early Monday morning.

“The individual’s boat was actually located yesterday, and they weren’t aboard the boat obviously. So with that, we’ve continued the search,” Marshall said in an interview Monday.

The search began Sunday after police received a report around 10:45 a.m. that a man who went out on the Tidnish River in a sailboat Saturday had not returned home.

“At this point it’s fair to say we believe he obviously fell into the water… so at some point we’ll hopefully find him,” Marshall said.

Search efforts are focused on the river and banks along the waterway, Marshall said.

“Once the sun was up this morning, our members were back out there with a number of other agencies,” he said, which has included local fire departments, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the RCMP underwater recovery team and air services.

“It obviously becomes quite dangerous for searchers when the sun goes down,” he said.

Marshall is urging people to avoid the area along Tidnish River to make room for the search and rescue team. Residents hoping to help out can drop off food or water with the Amherst detachment of the RCMP, Marshall said.

