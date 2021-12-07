Calgary's record-setting frisbee-catching dog spooked by air cannon blast at Falcons' game in Atlanta
Frisbee Rob and Sailor the Touchdown Dog ran into some turbulence in their effort to set an NFL end zone to end zone record toss Sunday.
The Calgary duo, who dazzled Stamps fans with a 109 yard completion earlier in October that went viral — attracting 23 million views on TikTok, didn't fare quite as well in the deep south.
Seconds before they were set to take the field during the halfstime show, Sailor was spooked by an air cannon.
It went off to signify an interception in the final minutes of the first half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.
Instead, Rob threw the Frisbee and Sailor chased it for a while, but then backed off.
It was doubly disappointing, Rob said, because they successfully executed the play twice in rehearsal, only to have an air cannon blast ruin the moment at halftime.
There's no word yet on when Sailor and Frisbee Rob will try again.
