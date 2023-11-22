Saint Andrews, N.B., erects famous Lobster Trap Christmas Tree

The Lobster Trap Christmas tree is back in the seaside town of Saint Andrews, N.B., for another season.

2023 marks the seventh year for the unique Christmas tree. This year’s tree has 14 tiers and consists of 105 lobster traps.

“It’s a great way to use old gear and turn it into (something) magical,” says lead organizer Alison Spear, who owns all 105 traps used in the tree. “I also like the fact we don’t have to cut down a Christmas tree anymore so we can save a tree.”

This year’s tree only took around two hours to fully set up thanks to a large group of volunteers who came out to help. One of those volunteers is Tim Taylor, who has been helping with the project since it started.

“Coming from Ontario as [my wife and I] did, it was pretty neat to build a tree out of lobster traps,” Taylor admits. “Not only have we never heard of it, we never even thought about it but once you get to see it, it is actually pretty cool.”

Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson has enjoyed watching the hype around the tree grow over the years.

“Every year more and more volunteers are coming to help put it up,” Henderson says. “I know the first few years there was only a few people but it has grown in popularity and of course you can see behind me the people are of all ages.”

“It’s become a real community effort,” says Taylor. “Particularly to see young people come out and get involved in the community I think it is wonderful.”

The tree is decorated with holiday lights and buoy “ornaments” that residents could purchase at the Red Herring Pub next door to the tree. The buoys could be taken home and brought back to be hung by volunteers, or residents could come and hang their buoy themselves.

“There is a lot of local artist and a lot of hidden artist and the ideas they come up with for the buoys each year are just fascinating,” says Spear. “I look forward to seeing new ones every year.”

Folks could also purchase a buoy for someone else to paint. Each cost $30 with the proceeds going towards supporting local foodbanks in Saint Andrews, St. Stephen, and St. George.

“We know that it is hard for people around Christmas and especially with inflation and all the food costs and stuff,” Spear says. “It’s becoming more and more important to help families have that food at Christmas time.”

Last year, the Lobster Trap Christmas tree raised $16,000 for area foodbanks. Buoys can be purchased up until the first week of December.

The tree will hold an official lighting ceremony on Nov. 24. The lighting will also serve as an unofficial kickoff to “Sparke by-the-Sea” in Saint Andrews, which is a weekend filled with fun and festive activities in town.

