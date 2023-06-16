Saint John Airport experiences power outage as generators fail

The Saint John airport has been without electricity since Friday morning after a backup generator failed.

As of Friday evening, the facility was without lights, and a nearby wastewater plant was down.

The airport has brought in portable toilets for travellers while officials work to fix the problem. Water and washroom were restored just after 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

A backup generator was brought in to screen passengers for an 11:40 a.m. Air Canada flight to Toronto. The flight was delayed by over 5 hours.

A 4:45 Air Canada flight to Montreal has been cancelled due to the power outage. The next outbound flight is scheduled for Saturday morning.

One Air Canada flight was able to land and deplane at 10:38 a.m. Friday morning amidst the outage.

A 5:35 a.m. Air Canada flight out of Saint John was cancelled this morning due to fog.

There is no word on what caused the outage, and when full power will be restored.

