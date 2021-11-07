Saint John Arts Centre offers $500 reward for stolen Indigenous mask
The Saint John Arts Centre is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of a piece of artwork that was stolen from the facility.
The piece of artwork, called Pawakam, is a carved mask by Indigenous New Brunswick artist Ned Bear and was stolen on the afternoon of Oct. 19.
The arts centre says the mask, which was donated, was the centrepiece of a permanent display to acknowledge the unceded lands of First Nations in the region.
"This work is a piece of public art, which means it is here to be enjoyed by the public whether they're residents, whether they're Canadian citizens, or tourists to our community," says Andrew Kierstead, the executive director of the Saint John Arts Centre."It is designed to open a discussion and to bring awareness and education to people about the Truth and Reconciliation that is happening with First Nations right across the country."
The arts centre is asking anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the piece to either contact them, or the Saint John Police Force.
