Saint John Harbour Passage gets $1.5M for trail expansion
The Harbour Passage trails in Saint John, N.B., will be longer thanks to a big influx of cash from federal and municipal governments.
According to a Tuesday news release from the City of Saint John, the Harbour Passage will receive nearly $1.5 million to add a new section referred to as the “Cove,” which will offer a shorter route from the city’s east and lower west sides.
“Harbour Passage currently offers residents and visitors a series of interconnected shoreline trails, and some fantastic views of our port,” said Mayor Donna Reardon in the release. “The Cove expansion will provide safe, quick connectivity from the Uptown area to the lower West side allowing pedestrians, cyclists and users of all forms of active transportation to more easily move around our city.”
Ottawa will pay $813,540 for the expansion and Saint John will contribute $681,460.
