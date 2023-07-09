'Saint John Helps Ukraine' supports two projects in war zone

The city of Oleksandriia in central Ukraine received a strong show of support in Saint John this weekend.

“Saint John Helps Ukraine” brought out hundreds of people for entertainment and food in Rockwood Park on Saturday, as Ukraine marked 500 days of war.

Anna Kuksenko was born and raised in Oleksandriia, and moved to Saint John about seven years ago.

"I came from one city with a community spirit to another," said Kuksenko, noting the similar population of Saint John and Oleksandriia, prior to the war.

Money raised at the Saint John event will help support two projects in Oleksandriia, including a group which hosts festivals and activities for young people, as well as the efforts of a 33-year-old woman who prepares food daily for soldiers.

"This is the city that actually is able to make a huge impact right now because it shelters many refugees," said Kuksenko.

Several Ukrainian families were part of Saturday's event, celebrating the country's culture and resilience. Kuksenko's brother is on the ground fighting for Ukraine.

Making contact from New Brunswick to friends and family in the war zone is difficult.

"Having family and not knowing every morning when you call if they're going to answer is hard," said Kuksenko.

"We have to be strong for each other."