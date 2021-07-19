Saint John man arrested in connection with attempted car-jacking

Police in Saint John, N.B. have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with an attempted car-jacking last month on the city’s west side.

Saint John Police Force say at approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 29, an elderly woman said she was parking her vehicle when a man with a weapon leaned into her vehicle and attempted to take possession of it.

Police say the woman refused and made her way into a nearby store where she alerted security and officers arrived on scene. Police say the woman suffered no injuries.

A 28-year-old man is in custody and is expected to appear in court this week to face charges in relation to the attempted car-jacking.