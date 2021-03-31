Saint John man charged after allegedly ramming police car with stolen vehicle

A 24-year-old man is in custody and facing charges following an incident in East Saint John, N.B. early Wednesday morning.

Police say just after 4 a.m. on March 31, officers attempted to pull-over a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle sped up and when officers caught up, the vehicle rammed a police cruiser driving significant damge.

The driver of the vehicle was sent to Regional Hospital with minor injuries, while the police officer suffered no serious injuries.

The driver is facing multiple charges, including driving and weapon offences, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Saint John police say the investigation is ongoing.